LAWERENCE, Ks– Former Columbus Titan, Patrick Cassidy, has been added to the Kansas Men’s Basketball roster for 2023-24.

Cassidy was a former manager for KU hoops, but now he’s getting his shot to play college basketball after head coach Bill Self granted him a walk-on spot.

During his time at Columbus, Cassidy was a star! During his junior season, he averaged 18.2 points per game and earned Sports in Kansas 2nd-Team All-State honors.

Cassidy was also a stud on the football field. In his senior season, he earned honorable mention All-State honors for quarterback.

He racked up 1500 combined yards of offense and 25 touchdowns.

Cassidy spoke on being able top turn his dream into a reality.

Patrick Cassidy said, “Absolutely not. Absolutely not. I think dreaming as a kid, I grew up wearing a number 14 KU jersey. I’d be like, I love KU, I’ve been a ride or die Jayhawk for life, but then when high school was over, I was kind of giving up on sports. I was like, I just want to come to KU because I love it so much and if I have to give up sports, that’s fine. But then freshman year, I heard about the manager position. I was like, okay, maybe I could still be around basketball a little bit. But then I don’t think it reality started to hit me that I could actually do this until probably last year, about December ish, when people really started going down. And that’s when I really was like, okay, maybe I could actually make this dream a reality. So”.