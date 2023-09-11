WARRENSBURG, Mo– Earlier today it was announced that Redshirt Senior Wide Receiver Arkell Smith has been named the MIAA Offensive Athlete of the Week.

Smith is a Carthage, Mo native and a former Carthage Tiger alum.

In their 41-17 win over Central Oklahoma, Smith recorded 9 catches for 152 yards and 3 touchdowns!

His three touchdowns were on yards of; 12, 21 and 27 yards.

Through two games, Smith leads the MIAA in receiving with 20 catches for 300 yards and 4 TD’s. He is currently averaging 150.0 yards per game.

Central Missouri (2-0) will host #3 Pitt State (2-0) for a big MIAA matchup this Saturday, Sept. 16th with kick-off set for 1:00 p.m.