Missouri Scores:
Joplin 29 Ozark 22
Carthage 21 Nixa 22
Webb City 35 Republic 14
Lamar 49 Monett 0
Neosho 55 Carl Junction 29
Seneca 42 Cassville 7
Nevada 68 East Newton 0 (Thursday)
McDonald County 21 Logan-Rogersville 14
Mt. Vernon 24 Aurora 7
Diamond 22 Russellville 34
Sarcoxie 28 Pierce City 20
Miller 54 Agape 18
Jasper 20 Lockwood 62
Liberal 46 Osceola 0
College Heights 78 Greenfield 40 (First Ever Win for College Heights)
Kansas Scores:
Galena 22 Quapaw (OK) 29
Columbus 47 Afton (OK) 7
Girard 38 St. Mary’s Colgan 12
Frontenac 29 Riverton 20
Pittsburg 13 Chanute 28
Fort Scott 8 Butler (MO) 30
Parsons 39 Labette County 28
Coffeyville 32 Winfield 27
Independence 35 Mulvane 25
Southeast 42 Jayhawk-Linn 0
Oklahoma Scores:
Baxter Springs 51 Uniontown 27
Miami 34 Inola 7
Jay 6 Grove 49
Commerce 28 Oklahoma Union 0
Wyandotte 0 Caney Valley 38