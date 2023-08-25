BRANSON, Mo– The Eagles paid a visit to the Branson Pirates for tonight’s season opener.

The Eagles struck first in the first quarter thanks to a Davin Thomas end around rushing touchdown. They took an early 7-0 lead.

Branson responded after a long drive of their own, they cashed in thanks to a Luke McCormick touchdown and it’s tied at 7-7.

Little later, Joplin’s Hobbs Gooch founds Quin Renfro who broke a tackle and made a house call to give the Eagles the 14-7 advantage!

Joplin did not look back in this one as they runaway with it to win 35-14!

Joplin (1-0) will be at home for their home opener on Thursday when they host Willard (1-0).