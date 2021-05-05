Five Webb City athletes sign to continue athletic careers at the college level

WEBB CITY, MO. — A handful of Webb City athletes put pen to paper Wednesday afternoon as they signed to continue their athletic careers at the college level.

Pryce Mason signed with Missouri Southern for track and field. Roger Carranco is heading to Central Missouri for wrestling. Alex Johnson signed with Westminster for football and Haven Stanley signed with Evangel for soccer.

“I’m super thankful that I have the opportunity to be one of the select people that have the opportunity to play at the next level, so I’m really grateful for that,” said Stanley.

Nickhai Howard will be heading to Labette County Community College to play basketball.

“I’m very blessed,” said Howard. “It’s tough to get the opportunity. Not everyone gets the opportunity so I’m very blessed and excited and we’ll see what happens. I’ve been watching the Jayhawk conference for a while so I’m excited to play there.”