HAYS, Ks– The 50th Kansas Shrine Bowl Game took place on Saturday in Hays, Kansas, and we had five local guys from the Southeast Kansas area that participated and played in the game.

The Shrine Bowl Game is an annual football game for Kansas high school seniors composing of members from the Eastern and Western sides of the state.

Southeast Kansas had five players at the game to represent the area on the East Team.

JJ White (Pittsburg HS), Christopher Beard (Parson HS), Landin Midgett (Columbus HS), Mario Menghini (Frontenac), Luke Niggeman (Girard).

In the game, Pitt State football commit, Luke Niggeman did catch a touchdown pass late in the game to bring the East squad within seven.

But, in the end, the West squad won the game 21-20.

All five guys are set to compete at the collegiate level. Here’s where all five guys will be going and what sport they will be competing in!

White (Fort Hays State Football), Beard (Coffeyville CC Football), Midgett (Coffeyville CC Baseball), Menghini (Pitt State Football), Niggeman, (Pitt State Football).

Congrats to the our five SEK players for representing the area well and showing out in Hays.