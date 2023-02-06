On Monday, five Neosho student-athletes signed on the dotted line to compete at the next level in their respective sports.

Maddie Ebbinghaus signed to run track & field for Lasell University in Newton, Massachusetts.

I’m super excited,” said Ebbinghaus, “I actually got to go up to Boston and meet my future coaches and they’re really awesome and so, I’m really excited to be a part of that team”.

Carter Baslee signed to play football for Missouri Southern State University here in Joplin.

“Ever since I’ve been a little kid, it’s been just like a dream to play at the next level. Whether that was DI, DII,” said Baslee, “whether you go DI, DII, any of those kinds of colleges, you know, it’s just great to be able to make it to next level”.

Karlee Ellick signed to play basketball for Johnson County Community College over in Overland Park, Kansas.

“It’s definitely an exciting moment like I said. I’m very hopeful and you know,” said Ellick, “this is just an amazing moment for me, that I can sign and go to the next level”.

Aidan Howell signed to play football for Westminster College over in Fulton, Missouri.

“I feel relieved. I was worried for a little bit that I wasn’t gonna get an offer or anything and Westminster texted me and called me and got me hooked,” Howell said, “so I’m blessed and I didn’t take anything for granted, so I’m happy to be here today”.

Isaiah Green signed to play football for Missouri Southern State University.

“It feels great knowing, that I’ve been able to do what I’ve been able to do,” said Green, “which it’s really helped with Taute and them coming my junior year, because without them, I don’t know if I’d be here.”