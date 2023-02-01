JOPLIN, Mo. — Wednesday afternoon at Joplin High School, five Eagles put pin to paper and committed to play in college.

Those five athletes included Serafina Auberry heading to Labette Community College for volleyball. Drew and Draven VanGilder both signed to Truman State for football. Terrance Gibson will go to Independence Community College for football. Luke Gunn committed to Bethel College for football. A few of the athletes would comment on their special day.

Draven VanGilder said, “It’s a big moment, big choice in my life, it’s a really big moment for both of us I feel like and getting to play college football’s a dream, but also getting to go with each other is really cool.”

Drew VanGilder said, “Just to carry on this kind of legacy, us together just going on the field, being competitive, always pushing limits, hitting hard, showing the coaches what we’re made of, showing them who they’re truly getting.”

Serafina Auberry said, “Labette was my first visit and then, I really liked all the aspects of it like the housing and the new gyms and how small the campus was which I never thought I’d like a small campus and then I went on another visit and I was thinking the whole time I really don’t like this place and I think Labette is the place I wanna be at.”