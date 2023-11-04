MISSOURI SCORES:

Joplin 45 Kickapoo 29 – advances to the Class 6 District 5 championship game against Nixa on November 10th at 7 p.m.

Webb City 71 Belton 20 – moves on to the Class 5 District 7 championship game to host Carthage next Friday at 7 p.m.

Seneca 48 Cassville 0 – moves forward to play Mt. Vernon at home in the Class 3 District 6 championship on Friday, November 10th at 7 p.m.

Nevada 43 Grandview 0 – will play Carl Junction at home in the Class 4 District 7 championship game on November 10th at 7 p.m.

Lamar 47 Diamond 0 – advances to face Adrian in the Class 2 District 5 championship game next Friday at 7 p.m.

Carthage 56 Raytown South 28 – moves on to take on Webb City on the road in the Class 5 District 7 championship on Friday, November 10th at 7 p.m.

Carl Junction 17 Harrisonville 7 – will play Nevada on the road on November 10th at 7 p.m. in the Class 4 District 7 championship game.

Mt. Vernon 45 Reeds Spring 13 – moves forward to play against Seneca on the road next Friday in the Class 3 District 6 championship game.

McDonald County 35 West Plains 33 – advances to the Class 4 District 6 championship game against Bolivar on the road on Friday, November 10th at 7 p.m.

Pierce City 6 Portageville 63

Miller 0 Marionville 49

Liberal 44 College Heights 28 – moves on to face Lockwood on the road in the 8-man Class 1 District 1 championship on November 10th at 7 p.m.

Lockwood 62 Greenfield 12 – will play Liberal on the road in the 8-man Class 1 District 1 championship game next Friday, November 10th at 7 p.m.

KANSAS SCORES:

St. Mary’s Colgan 63 Jayhawk-Linn 6 – moves forward to play in the Sectional round on Friday, November 10th, 7 p.m.

Frontenac 15 Burlington 12 – advances to the Sectional round to play Holton on the road on November 10th at 7 p.m.

Riverton 14 Humboldt 24

Parsons 50 Prairie View 22 – moves on the Sectional round next Friday at 7 p.m.

Chanute 21 Tonganoxie 28

Coffeyville 20 Wellington 27

OKLAHOMA SCORES:

Commerce 66 Wyandotte 28

Miami 14 Wagoner 48

Grove 27 Bishop Kelley 38

Fairland 14 Ketchum 12

Afton 7 Colcord 58

Vinita 10 Salina 8

Jay 0 Holland Hall 42