MISSOURI SCORES:

Joplin 34 Nixa 56

Webb City 42 Carthage 7 – Webb City claims the Class 5 District 7 title and advances to the Class State Quarterfinals to play Grain Valley

Seneca 49 Mt. Vernon 21 – Seneca are crowned the Class 3 District 6 champs and moves on to their State Quarterfinals contest against Ava next Friday on the road at 7 p.m.

Nevada 33 Carl Junction 13 – Nevada wins the Class 4 District 7 championship game and moves along to the State Quarterfinals to square up against Kearney on next Saturday at 1 p.m. on the road

Lamar 35 Adrian 18 – Lamar secures the Class 2 District 5 championship and advances to take on Lafayette County at home on November 18th at 7 p.m. in the State Quarterfinals

McDonald County 40 Bolivar 21 – McDonald County wins its first ever Class 4 District 5 title and moves forward to play Jefferson City in the State Quarterfinals

Lockwood 58 Liberal 20 – Lockwood are district champions and moves on the the 8-Man State Quarterfinals to host Archie.

KANSAS SCORES:

St. Mary’s Colgan 33 St. Marys 8 – St. Mary’s Colgan claim a sectional championship and moves along to host Jefferson County North on Friday, November 17th at 7 p.m.

Frontenac 22 Holton 35

Parsons 19 Topeka-Hayden 64

OKLAHOMA SCORES:

Wyandotte 24 Panama 22 – Wyandotte advances to the second round of playoff to go on the road to face Hominy next Friday at 7 p.m.

Miami 13 Poteau 41

Quapaw 26 Central (Sallisaw) 36

Fairland 14 Gore 22

Vinita 20 Kiefer 62