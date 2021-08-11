Even after winning a state title, still more to prove for Lamar

LAMAR, MO. — When you have a long history of state championship success and are come into the season as the defending Class 2 state champions, the expectations are going to be sky high. But the Lamar football team doesn’t plan on resting on their laurels.

“We’ve been putting in a lot of work this season and you know, standards are higher than usual,” said senior left tackle Jake Polodna. “They’ve always been high, but we all just want to do it again now that we got that feeling. We got that hunger, but we just gotta take it week by week and keep putting in the hard work. Just build that latter to success and get it done.”

Head coach Jared Beshore said while they’re proud of last year’s success, it’s a new season and they’ve got a lot of work to do, especially if they want to repeat as state champs.

“We harp on it every single day that we have something to prove,” said Beshore. “We have work to do today. You don’t want to think about the past. The past is over with. We have to work for the future and for the present. You know, it’s definitely something we push with our kids on a daily basis.”

They’ll be returning 13 starters, so experience will not be lacking. Beshore said he’s also hoping to

Find some newcomers that can step up and fill the gaps to help make them a more complete team.

“We do bring back some experience, but you know, like I’ve said before the experience means nothing if we don’t put it to use and we don’t take advantage of it,” said Beshore. “So, we’re just working every single day trying to get better, trying to bring the younger kids along to fill our missing pieces and just build a productive program.”

The Tigers will kick their season off against Springfield Catholic on Saturday, August 28 at 7:00 p.m.