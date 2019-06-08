Sports

Eric Knecht's Final KSN Newscast

Closing message from KSN Sports Director

By:

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 11:07 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 11:07 PM CDT

Eric Knecht's Final KSN Newscast

JOPLIN, MO - KSN-TV Sports Director Eric Knecht signing off after 15 years in Joplin.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Women's History Month ...

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center