NEVADA, Mo — One of the best golfers in the area and the state of Missouri announced her commitment to the Division I level and to go play at a Power 5 school.

Nevada junior, Emree Cameron, announced on Saturday she will be committing to the University of Louisville to play for their Women’s Golf Team and become a Cardinal.

Cameron was the State Runner-up in Class 2 as a sophomore and placed fourth her freshman year.

Last week at the Class 3 District 3 tournament, she won the District Championship. She has now won districts three years in a row.

She tied for third in the AJGA Joplin Junior Championship a few weeks ago.

Cameron will compete in the Class 3 State Championships this week, which takes place in Farmington, Missouri.

Emree spoke on what went into her decision to choose Louisville and how this commitment is a testament to all the hard work she’s put in over the years.

Emree Cameron said, “I love the coaches. They opened us with open arms when I came on my visit. Coach Young and coach Addi Bagg…well Baggarly and they were just so nice and they support us girls and they’re there for us and they’re so much fun. And that was one of my biggest things because that’s like something I always looked for in a college. It’s like the coaches that are going to feel like family and I definitely felt that with them.”

“Oh, it’s amazing because, I mean, like, I’ve never really grew up with the facilities that some other kids do, so being able to like, work with them and go and play Power 5, D1 Golf is crazy and it’s just like something I am so happy that I have done because it’s like a big achievement to me. And yeah, I love it. It’s exciting. I can’t wait”.