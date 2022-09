Pittsburg High would host Emporia to open up their season.

In the third quarter, the game is tied at 14, a high snap from the Emporia center which would lead to a turnover inside the 5-yard line.

Pittsburg on offense, Jackson McKechie takes the ball and runs it in for a touchdown, Pittsburg regains the lead 20-14.

But in the end, Emporia would come back and win this one in a close one 25-22.