On Friday, it was announced that Grove Senior running back Emmanuel Crawford was named this year’s 2022-2023 Gatorade Oklahoma Player of the Year.

Crawford turned in a strong senior season where he finished with 2,304 rushing yards and 36 touchdowns. He also added 19 receptions for 546 yards and seven touchdowns.

He helped lead Grove to a 13-1 overall record and reach the Oklahoma Class 5A State Semifinals.

Crawford is the all-time leading rusher in the state of Oklahoma for Class 5A. In the four years he played on varsity, he’s racked up 6,777 rushing yards and 93 touchdowns. He also has 13 receiving touchdowns.

He recently committed to play football for the Arkansas Razorbacks receiving a player walk-on spot.