Elyjah Clark enjoying international travel while continuing basketball career

JOPLIN, Mo. — Former MSSU basketball player Elyjah Clark has a lot of accolades to his name, including the university record for both single season and career three pointers. Post-graduation, he’s taking his talents to another continent.

“I was born in Miami, Florida. I moved to Oklahoma right about fifth grade, I grew up in Oklahoma for the most part. I lived in the Bahamas for a year,” says Clark.

Clark is no stranger to travel, so continuing his basketball career internationally was not a difficult decision.

“I talked to some agents I felt would represent me well. I found one that’s really good; he was able to get me a contract with Turkey for my first year,” says Clark.

Nine years ago, basketball was just coming into the picture as Clark hung up the cleats for the sneakers, and he never looked back..

“My favorite thing was football and I loved football. Really when I started playing [basketball] in eighth grade, I was kind of the best one on my team. So it kind of gave me confidence to go into college and still be aggressive.”

That confidence helped lead Missouri Southern to a potential run in the NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Tournament: one that never came due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Control what you can control. For me, I always say, if something happens, okay, just deal with it. Things are gonna happen in life and you’re just gonna have to overcome them. So I try to move on whenever things go wrong and I try not to think about them too much,” says Clark.

Clark is scheduled to head to Turkey in October when air travel to the country begins reopening.

“[In the meantime] I’m probably gonna go to California, just travel different places because I haven’t had the time to because of basketball, so I’m gonna travel a little bit and go some places I haven’t been before,” says Clark.