Eagles Host 2nd Annual Four State 7-on-7 Tournament

Joplin high school hosted the 2nd annual Four States 7-on-7 Tournament welcoming 12 teams to their campus today.

12 teams competed today ranging from Joplin and Carl Junction of the Central Ozark Conference to Mt. Vernon and Seneca of the Big-8 along with Pittsburg out of Kansas.

Now with no lineman or shoulder pads, 7-on-7s are far from football but quarterbacks and their receivers benefit by working on their timing while defenses can test themselves against a range of different offenses.

This tournament breaks up the monotony of normal 7-on-7’s with pool play for tournament seeding eventually leading to a championship game, which adds a competitive edge to off season training.

“We want to see our kids challenged want to see how they respond and you know this goes in helping set our depth chart…” began Pittsburg high head coach, Tom Nickelson, “We’re in the middle of summer so we should’ve made improvements from the beginning of summer so just a good way to test us in a fun, competitive environment.”

Tom Cox and Mt. Vernon, coming off a class three final four appearance know the importance of performing well in this tournament as well, “We value every possession that we have. Whether it’s 7-on-7 in the summer or it’s a regular four down possession during the regular season. We feel like this kind of stuff carries over to the regular season.”

The tournament conclude with a championship game tonight at 8 PM.