Joplin High School celebrated six Eagles making their commitment to college Wednesday afternoon.

Those six student athletes included Luis Alvarado Azziel Palma Luciano Reyes all heading to NEO to play for the men’s soccer team. Sage Mitchell will also go to NEO for the women’s soccer team. Lillie carrier signed to Mizzou for the dance team and Cylee Gilreath committed to Crowder College for cross country. A few of the athletes spoke about their commitments.

Luciano Reyes said, “The feeling of it coming true for me, my family, coaches and teammates watching up in the stands, it just left me speechless and I didn’t know what to say during my little speech that he gave me.”

Lillie Carrier said, “This is something I’ve been working really hard towards all year and for my school friends to get to see this, it’s really special.”

Sage Mitchell said, “I’m one of the first out of my family to sign, so it’s really special having all my family there supporting me and all my teammates and coaches. It was really special.”