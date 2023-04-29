PITTSBURG, Ks. — Saturday morning, the Dylan Meier Get Busy Livin’ Foundation and the community of southeast Kansas came together to honor the late former Pittsburg Purple Dragon football player.

The Get Busy Livin’ foundation was established in 2011 by family and friends after Meier’s death in 2010 from a hiking accident. The foundation is a way to embody his values through fitness, generosity and adventure.

This was the first time that GBL was back in Meier’s old stomping grounds at Hutchinson field for the event since Covid. The event had the Annual 5k Run, Friendship Walk and Kid Fest event. This year’s motto is “One More Adventure”.

Brothers Shad and Kerry Meier shared what it means to be back in Pittsburg honoring their brother Dylan’s memory.

Shad Meier said, “In his honor we have people coming from New York and from the west coast. In the past, we’ve had people fly from overseas to come back to this thing into the small town of Pittsburg, so the power of his impact is worldwide and the message of Get Busy Livin’ is something that I think about everyday.”

Kerry Meier said, “We established the Get Busy Livin’ Foundation shortly after he passed away back in 2010 and there was something that just kind of organically and naturally came together by friends and family, just to celebrate a life well lived and you know it came about and it’s something that is still bittersweet. My brother was what I liked to call a man of action and you know putting the foundation together it’s all about pushing things forward.”