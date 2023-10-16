NEVADA, Mo — The Nevada Lady Tigers are your Class 4 District 7 Champions! They defeated Webb city, 6-5, after going 9 innings! Kara Phillips scored the game winning run off a wild pitch to walk it off.

They advance to the Class 4 Quarterfinals where they will host the Kearney Bulldogs (25-5) on Saturday with a time to be determined later.

Game Recap

Nevada came in as the one-seed with Webb City coming in as the two-seed. These two met twice in the regular season with the Lady Tigers winning both matchups.

After a scoreless first inning, Webb City came back in the top of the second where Addison Brown launched a ball over the centerfield wall for the Two-run homer.

Webb City took an early 2-0 lead through two innings.

Their offense continued to stay hot in the third inning when Dawsyn Decker hit a 2-RBI single down the left field line to extend their lead 4-0.

Webb City freshman Addie Burns held Nevada in check for 4 innings holding them scoreless.

In the bottom of the 5th, Nevada finally got on the board, after Hope Hearting hit a solo home-run to get on the board but still, 4-1.

Later in the 5th, off a wild pitch, Kaniyah Johnson slid across home plate to score to make it 4-2.

Shortly thereafter, Peyton Eaton hit a pop-fly to allow Caylee Holcomb to score to get the RBI. It was now a 4-3 ballgame.

After doing their job in the top of the 6th, Nevada came right back in the bottom of the innings picking up where they left off.

Hearting came through once again and hit a shot to right field that dropped just in front of the fence to allow Kaleiah Johnson to score to make it a RBI-double. Game was tied at 4-4.

Both teams went scoreless in the 7th inning.

Webb City re-took the lead in the 8th inning after Jensyn Pickett hit a grounder to third and the throw to first was overthrown which allowed the runner to score. They took a 5-4 lead.

Bottom of the 8th inning, with bases loaded, Nevada tied the game after a hits batsman and it was 5-5 going to the 9th.

Peyton Eaton and her defense stopped Webb City’s offense to keep the game tied entering the bottom of the 9th.

With runners on second and third, wild pitch from the pitcher allowed Kara Phillips to sprint home to score the game winning run.

Eaton pitched a complete game picking up the win and struck out 8 batters.