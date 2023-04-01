MOUNT VERNON, Missouri– On Saturday, the Diamond Lady Wildcats participated in the Mount Vernon softball tournament.

In their first game, they faced Potosi. The Lady Wildcats won big 14-4. They would fall to undefeated West County 4-3 in their second game of the tournament.

With the win over Potosi, Diamond picks up their 14th win of the season.

The Lady Wildcats are now 14-3 on the year.

Lauren Turner continues to rack up homeruns as she hit a 3-run bomb against Potosi and Caitlyn Suhrie finished the day with two homeruns!

Their next game will be on Tuesday when they host Liberal with Bronaugh (4-5).

Game time is set for 4:30 p.m. at Diamond High School.