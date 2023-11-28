DIAMOND, Mo. — High school basketball is back and down in Diamond this week they’re hosting its 2023 Gem City Classic. Tuesday night was the opening round of the girl’s division. The first game of the day featured the Diamond Lady Wildcats and the McAuley Catholic Lady Warriors.

The Lady Wildcats cruised to a big win over the Lady Warriors 58-19. Diamond improves to 2-0 on the season.

The Lady Wildcats had two players finish with double-digit points on the day. Grace Frazier had a game-high 23 points, while Lauren Turner chipped in 15 points.

Diamond will face the Sarcoxie Lady Bears in the Gem City Classic semifinals on Thursday, November 30th at 6 p.m. Winner advances to the championship game on Saturday at 5 p.m.