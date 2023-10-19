MILLER, Mo. — The Class 2 District 11 title game featured the two best teams in the district. The number two-seeded Miller Lady Cardinals hosted the number one-seeded Diamond Lady Wildcats Thursday night.

The Lady Wildcats swept the Lady Cardinals 3-0.

In the first set, Diamond edged out a 25-20 win. In set two, the Lady Wildcats came out on top 25-17 and in set three, they dominated with a 25-6 win.

Miller’s good season comes to an end with a 20-13-2 record. Congrats on a great season.

The Lady Wildcats won the Class 2 District 11 championship title. They will host the District 12 champion in the Class 2 State Tournament Sectionals on Thursday, October 26 at 6:30 p.m.