SARCOXIE, Mo. — The Sarcoxie Bears faced the Diamond Wildcats at home. A four-five seed matchup in the Class 2 District 5 quarterfinals Friday night.

The Wildcats pulled off a massive upset over the Bears 49-14.

Sarcoxie season comes to an end as they finish the season 8-2. Congrats on a great season.

Diamond advances to the district semifinal round where they will be on the road to face the Lamar Tigers next Friday, November 3rd at 7 p.m.