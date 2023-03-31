GRANBY, Missouri– Late Friday afternoon, the Diamond Lady Wildcats defeated East Newton, 13 -2 in 5 innings.

Caitlyn Suhrie and Lauren Turner were big on the mound for the Lady Wildcats combining for 9 strikeouts and only allowing two runs.

Turner also hit a solo homerun in the 3rd inning to give Diamond the lead 5-0.

Diamond is coming off a season where they finished as state champs and they are off to a strong start in the 2023 season.

The Lady Wildcats are now 13-2 on the season. They will be back in action tomorrow when they play in the Mount Vernon softball tournament in Mount Vernon.

Their first game will be against Potosi at 11:30 a.m. and will then play against West County at 1:00 p.m.