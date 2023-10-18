MILLER, Mo. — High school volleyball districts were underway Wednesday evening at Miller High School. The Class 2 District 11 first semifinal game featured the number one seed Diamond Lady Wildcats and the number five seed Sarcoxie Lady Bears.

The Lady Wildcats top the Lady Bears in a tough one 3-1.

Diamond took the first set 25-19, but Sarcoxie bounced back to win set two 25-23. Then, in sets three and four Diamond claimed those sets 25-23 and 25-22.

The Lady Bears season is cut short as they finish the 2023 season 15-15-3.

The Lady Wildcats advance to the Class 2 District 11 championship game to face the number two seed Miller Lady Cardinals on Thursday, October 19th at 6 p.m.