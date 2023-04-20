DIAMOND, Mo. — Thursday evening, the Diamond Lady Wildcats returned home to face the Marionville Comets after being on the road at Strafford on Monday and Lockwood on Tuesday.

The Lady Wildcats had a shutout performance with a 4-0 win over the Comets to improve their record to 21-6 overall. In the bottom of the sixth, freshman Marissa DeJager hit a two-run home run to left centerfield to ultimately seal the game.

Diamond will be on the road in Adrian, Missouri for a softball tournament on April 21. They will be back home on Monday, April 24 to host the Pierce City Eagles at 5 p.m.