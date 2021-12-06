Diamond girls win big, boys avenge recent loss to Thomas Jefferson

DIAMOND, MO. — After taking home the Gem City Classic crown this past weekend, the undefeated Thomas Jefferson boys basketball team was back in diamond Monday night for a girl-boy double header.

The girls kicked things off. Diamond was in control from start to finish and got the win over the Lady Cavaliers 50-23.

The Diamond boys basketball team followed that up by getting a close win over Thomas Jefferson 47-44. They avenged their loss to the Cavaliers in the Gem City Classic just two days prior.