Diamond girls win big, boys avenge recent loss to Thomas Jefferson

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DIAMOND, MO. — After taking home the Gem City Classic crown this past weekend, the undefeated Thomas Jefferson boys basketball team was back in diamond Monday night for a girl-boy double header.

The girls kicked things off. Diamond was in control from start to finish and got the win over the Lady Cavaliers 50-23.

The Diamond boys basketball team followed that up by getting a close win over Thomas Jefferson 47-44. They avenged their loss to the Cavaliers in the Gem City Classic just two days prior.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Check High School Football Scores Here!

Trending Stories