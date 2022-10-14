It was homecoming tonight as Sarcoxie faced off against Diamond.

Noah Garrison would run it in for the first touchdown of the night, and they take the early lead.

Wildcats answer right back though after, as they will run their way into the end zone and they close the gap 6-7.

Now Diamond’s Peyton Marbough tosses to Ty Stokes who makes a great catch with the defender draped all over him.

Next play, Marbough tosses it up to Landon Adams who is waiting in the end zone.

Diamond goes on to defeat Sarcoxie 27-24.