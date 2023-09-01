DIAMOND, MO – The Diamond Wildcats hosted the Pierce City Eagles on Friday night.

In the first quarter, Diamond’s Kendal King took a direct snap, followed with some great blocking, and forced his way in for a touchdown. Followed by a great Pierce City drive, the Eagles were able to march down the field to nod the game up at 7.

In the second quarter with the Wildcats in the red zone, King fumbled the snap but quickly recovered and worked his way into the end zone for the score. The Wildcats took a 14-7 lead, and were able to put the game away winning 51-14.

Next week, Diamond will travel to Russellville, and Pierce City will host Sarcoxie.