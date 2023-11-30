DIAMOND, Mo. — Day two of the Diamond Gem City Classic girls division tipped off Thursday night with the semifinal rounds. The first semifinal game of the night was between the Diamond Lady Wildcats and the Sarcoxie Lady Bears.

The Lady Wildcats were able to pull away with enough separation to win 56-42. Diamond improves to 3-0 on the season.

The Lady Bears fall to 2-2 on the year. They will play in the third-place game against College Heights on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Senior Grace Frazier finished with a game-high 24 points, 11 of which were in the first half.

Diamond will face Miller in the championship game on Saturday, December 2nd at 5 p.m.