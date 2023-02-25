DIAMOND, Mo. — Saturday evening, the Diamond Lady Wildcats and the Lamar Lady Tigers battled it out for the girls basketball Class 3 District 12 championship.

It was a close game all the way to the end as the Lady Wildcats came out victorious 54-53 against the Lady Tigers. This win for Diamond marks history for the Lady Wildcats as it was their first district title in 37 years.

The Lady Wildcats advance to the sectionals and will play at Carthage High School against Fair Grove Lady Eagles on Tuesday, February 28 at 7:45 p.m.