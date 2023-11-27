CARL JUNCTION, MO — Carl Junction is hosting their 47th Annual Freeman Sports Medicine Girls Basketball Classic which started today and will run through Thursday.

Carl Junction started pool play taking on Neosho. They completed a comeback to win this one 40-34.

This one was a defensive slugfest for the first half. After the first quarter, Neosho led Carl Junction 5 to 4.

Thanks to a couple of three-pointers by Neosho’s Beclynn Garrett they held the lead going into halftime up 15-12.

The Lady Bulldogs made a surge in the third quarter going on a 9-0 run to take the lead 28-24 as they headed into the fourth quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Kylie Scott took the game over and during a 10-3 CJ run, Scott scored 6 of those and after a Kenna Ellison bucket, plus the foul Carl Junction led 38-27.

But Neosho didn’t go away quietly and made it interesting at the end ending the game on a 7-2 run.

Carl Junction picks up their first win of the season and it’s the first win of the Ryan Odaffer era as new head coach.

Beclynn Garrett led Neosho with 15 points. Reagan Williams hit a couple of triples to give her 11 on the night and Jazmyn Washington finished with 8.

Carl Junction was led by Scott who had a game-high 21 points. She scored 16 of those in the second half.

Carl Junction (1-0) will host Parkview tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. for their second pool play game.

Neosho (1-2) will have the day off tomorrow and face Parkview on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m.