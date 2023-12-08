COLUMBUS, Ks. — The first annual MOKAN Winter Classic tipped off Friday night with the boy’s division in Liberal and the girl’s division in Columbus. The first game of the girl’s division featured the Southeast Lady Lancers and the Liberal Lady Bulldogs.

The Lady Bulldogs struggled to score in the first quarter, but managed to find their rhythm and never look back as they defeated the Lady Lancers 59-37. Liberal improves to 5-0 on the season. They will play Columbus in the championship game on December 9th at 7:30 p.m.

Liberal had two Lady Bulldogs finish in double figures. Taylor Swarnes had a game-high 21 points while Abby Barton chipped in 14 points.

The Lady Lancers fall to 1-2 on the year. Southeast will play College Heights for third place in the MOKAN Winter Classic on Saturday, December 9th at 6 p.m.

As far as scoring for Southeast they only had one player in double-figures. Kinzey Cassidy had 11 points.