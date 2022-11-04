Friday night most games in Missouri were postponed and in Kansas majority of games were played Thursday night. But, one game in particular stayed on course. The Girard versus Frontenac game.

It was a rainy start at kickoff. Both teams had some turnovers and struggled to find any offensive rhythm in the first quarter. Things would change after a blocked field goal from the Trojans that sparked their offense. Girard drives the ball down the field to punch in the end zone first.

A big second half from the Trojans would prevail them over the Raiders 36-0. Frontenac season comes to an end as they went 6-3 on the year.

Girard remains undefeated as they get ready for Holton next week. The place and time have not yet been announced.