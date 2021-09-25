Despite 4th quarter offensive surge, Missouri Southern falls to Fort Hays State

JOPLIN, MO. — It was homecoming for Missouri southern Saturday, but they had a tall task in front of them as they hosted Fort Hays State.

Fort Hays opened the scoring up early with a seven play, 75-yard drive that helped them jump out to a 7-0 lead. The Lions answered right back with a 62-yard touchdown run from freshman Nathan Glades to tie the game at seven.

The Tigers took control at the end of the first quarter and kept their foot on the gas into halftime, scoring 28 unanswered points.

“Their running game really shocked me,” said Missouri Southern head coach Atiba Bradley. “They really blocked hard. I thought they were physical at the point of attack. This is probably the first time this year that we’ve been moved off the ball, which was a little alarming. I thought we did a good job with our adjustments. I don’t like the big plays on defense. We’ve always been a team I believe that as a defense we’ll give up three yards here, we’ll give up six yards here. We can’t afford to give up 20 yard chunks.”

Down 35-7, Missouri Southern came alive in the forth quarter offensively, scoring two touchdowns.

Ultimately, Fort Hays left Joplin victorious, getting the 42-21 win over Missouri Southern. The Lions will be back in action against Pittsburg State on Saturday, October 2 at 2:00 p.m.