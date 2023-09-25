JOPLIN, Mo– After a big 42-0 win at home over Northeastern State, the 3-1 Missouri Southern Lions now hit the road for another big road matchup against Central Oklahoma.

They will face a 1-3 Central Oklahoma team that is coming off a 38-27 loss to Emporia State. UCO is currently on a three-game losing streak.

After dropping their first game, MSSU has won three straight.

With road wins over Washburn and Nebraska-Kearney, plus a big win at home over Northeastern State, the Lions are riding a lot of momentum heading into week 5.

We caught up with the team earlier Monday afternoon at their weekly press conference and here’s what they had to say on how they carry that momentum into this week’s road game.

MSSU Redshirt Junior Tight End Deontay Campbell said, “We just keep heading uphill, just keep competing each and every day of practice and, more film time, get with our coaches, we correct our mistakes and we just try to keep it rolling”.

MSSU Senior Defensive Lineman Dylan Wright said, “The way I look at it is we look at it just like another opponent. In our eyes It’s just another week of preparation and hard work, and we go about the same way we have been for every other team”.

Head Coach Atiba Bradley said, “I think confidence is one of those things that just builds. It just each week you get more and more confidence in yourself and and and your teammates and it just continues to build. But we also understand that we can’t live off of last week’s hype. None of those plays are going to carry over, It’s 0-0 and we got another four quarters that we got to win”.

Their game on Saturday against UCO is set to start at 2:00 p.m. in Edmond, Oklahoma.