NEOSHO, MO — After a stellar season that helped him earn All-American honors, one Crowder Roughrider announced where he will be taking his talents too next.

Crowder’s Kolton Reynolds announced via Twitter that he will be committing to the University of Arkansas to become a Razorback.

He will be a part of their 2024 signing class and join the Razorbacks for the upcoming season in the spring.

This past season at Crowder, Reynolds had a .399 batting average with 19 home-runs and 79 RBI’s.

He helped lead Crowder to a Region 16 Championship and a 50-13 overall record.

His performance last season helped him earn First Team All-American Honors by the NJCAA Division I Baseball Committee.

Reynolds also spent this past summer playing with the Joplin Outlaws where he had 28 RBI’s and 3 HR’s.