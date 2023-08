NEOSHO, Mo. — Wednesday afternoon, the Crowder Roughriders women’s soccer team was finally at home for its home opener against the Northeastern Oklahoma A&M Lady Norse.

The Roughriders fended off the Lady Norse 2-1 to earn their first win of the season.

The Lady Norse will go on the road at Seminole State College to face the Trojans on Sunday, September 3rd at 9 a.m.

Crowder will also be on the road at Northern Oklahoma College-Enid on Friday, September 1st at 5 p.m.