Crowder takes down Jefferson to win NJCAA Region 16 championship

JOPLIN, MO. — Despite rainy weather pushing the game time back twice, it didn’t put a damper on the NCAA Region 16 championship game where Crowder hosted Jefferson College.

Jefferson took a 1-0 lead in the second inning, but a big third inning for the Roughriders helped them pull ahead and gain a 3-1 lead.

A solo homerun from Peyton Holt in the fifth inning extended the lead to three. The Vikings started to gain momentum in the eighth and tacked on another run to cut the deficit in half. Crowder managed to swing that momentum in their favor after executing on a fly ball and tagging a runner out at third to end the inning.

Crowder held on to win it 4-2 and claimed the Region 16 championship. They advanced to the South Central district tournament which will take place May 21-23. The location of the tournament and their opponents are to be determined.