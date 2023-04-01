NEOSHO, Missouri– Saturday afternoon, the Crowder Roughriders hosted Metropolitan Community College for a double-header to cap-off the four-game series against the Wolves.

Crowder won Game 1 today, 4-2, and won Game 2, 17-7, to get the sweep over the Wolves.

In game 1, four guys for Crowder had an RBI. They trailed 1-0 early on, but scored three runs in the 4th inning to take the lead and never looked back.

On the mound was it Ashton Branson who picked up the win. He went 6.0 IP, allowed one run and six hits, and finished with 10 strikeouts!

Game 2 of the double-header today was all Crowder as they scored 6 runs in the first inning and wouldn’t trail the rest of the game.

Cole Kitchens and Dayvin Johnson each led the way for the Roughriders. Kitchens finished with one home run and four RBI’s, while Johnson also finished with one homer and five RBI’s.

The Roughriders move to 26-9 on the season.

They will be back in action when they host Connors State College on Tuesday, April 4th with game time set for 6:00 p.m.