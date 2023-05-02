NEOSHO, Mo. — Crowder College baseball wrapped up their regular season last weekend at home picking up two wins against both Three Rivers Community College and St. Louis Community College to finish with a 45-11 record.

The Roughriders now gear up for postseason play as the number one seed in the Region 16 tournament. They are ranked seventh in the NJCAA Division I polls.

Crowder will host the Sub-Regional in a best of three series against Metropolitan. Game one is on Friday, May 5 at 2 p.m., game two is Saturday afternoon at noon and if necessary, game three will be played following after game two. The winner of the series will advance to a four-team tournament held at Joe Becker Stadium.

The Roughriders enter postseason play with some momentum currently on a 13-game win streak and 29-2 over the last 31 games. The team wants to remain focused for the postseason.

Josh Barnhouse said, “The key for us is to not rise to any occasion, to stick to our level of preparation. This is game 57 for us, we’ve played 56, we’re not just gonna throw that one away and all those games away. We’re gonna take what we’ve learned and everything that we’ve had going right this season and we’re gonna keep going. It’s game 57, 58 and so on till the end, so we’re just going to keep doing what we’ve been doing and go be who we are.”

Coach Travis Lallemand mentioned, “I always talk about using our 56 to repeat in the postseason and you know it wasn’t pretty all the time, there are still some things that if we keep that growth mindset about what we did. There are some games we won that we probably could’ve gotten beat really really easy, but there were some games that we lost we could’ve won as well it’s always the same thing every season.”