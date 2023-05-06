NEOSHO, Mo– Saturday afternoon the Crowder Roughriders swept the Metropolitan Community College Wolves, defeating them 12-2 in game one and 17-4 in game two.

GAME 1–

In game one, the Roughriders defeated the Wolves 12-2 in 5 innings. Pitcher Ashton Branson picked up the win after going 5.0 IP, 2 ER, 3 hits and finished with 9 strikeouts.

Dayvin Johnson and Joey Morton combined for 8 RBI’s in the win. Johnson went 3-for-3 along with 4 RBI’s. Morton went 1-2 with 4 RBI’s and one home-run.

GAME 2–

Game two, the Roughriders trailed 3-1 after the first inning. But, in the second, third and fourth inning, they scored 16 runs to bring their total to 17 to win the game 17-4 in 5 innings.

Tyler Favretto went 4-for-4 with 5 RBI’s. Josh Livingston also went 4-for-4 with 3 RBI’s and one home-run.

Dayvin Johnson, Cole Kitchens, Joey Morton and Garrett Long each pitched in two RBI’s.

Crowder moves to 47-11 on the year and 27-3 in conference. Next up for them is the regionals which will in Joplin and will be played at Joe Becker Stadium.

Here’s what Head Coach Travis Lallemand had to say after the game about his team’s performance.

Coach Lallemand said, “It was really good to see. That was one thing we didn’t do throughout the year is really spread guys and shorten games with both starters, getting their pitch count driven up early in the game. In game one and game two, that was big to put it away like that. Never take it for granted man, we’re on to Joplin and see what happens next week, but really excited about the way we swung the bat. It’s been a pretty good offensive year, but that was some danger right there. A lot of home-runs, a lot of doubles, and really good two-strike at-bats”.