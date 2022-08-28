Miami, OK — Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College and Crowder College played right after the women’s game in a double header.

The first half both teams took some great shots, but couldn’t convert them into a score.

In the second half, the roughriders offense started to come alive scoring three points in the half. They won the game 3-1.

Crowder next game is Wednesday, August 31st at home where they will host Jefferson College at 4:00 pm.

The Golden Norsemen will be at Allen County Community College in Iola, Kansas at 4:00 pm.