NEOSHO, Mo. — The Crowder Roughriders men’s soccer team was hosting the Northeastern Oklahoma A&M Golden Norsemen for its home opener Wednesday afternoon.

The Roughriders came out on top with a 3-0 victory over the Golden Norsemen.

The Golden Norsemen will be back in action at home against Northern Oklahoma College-Enid next Wednesday at 7 p.m.

As far as Crowder, the Roughriders will be on the road against Northern Oklahoma College-Enid on Friday, September 1st at 7 p.m.