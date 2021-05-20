Crowder gears up for tough competition in South Central District tournament

NEOSHO, MO. — After winning the region 16 championship, the Crowder College baseball team will try and come out on top in the NJCAA South Central District Division I tournament.

The Roughriders will see some tough competition, going up against Region 23 champ Delgado and the host team Eastern Oklahoma.

“This is probably one of the toughest districts we’ve ever faced,” said head coach Travis Lallemand. “Eastern is again one of the best teams in the country. Delgado’s got three bats in the lineup that are explosive. They’ve got some really good arms as well. It’s gonna be a challenge. Whoever comes out of this one is definitely gonna earn it.”

“We’re gonna see some good arms in both teams down there,” said outfielder Roderick Criss. “So, we need our pitchers to be dominant as well and just jumping on the starters. Getting to the bullpen.”

Due to rain, the tournament has been moved from Wilburton to Owasso. All three teams will play each other on Friday, May 21 and the top two will face off on Saturday, May 22. An if-necessary game is slated for Sunday May 23.

The winner will move on to the NJCAA Division I World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado.