Crowder earns #1 seed in NJCAA Division I Baseball World Series

NEOSHO, MO. — The crowder baseball team is packing their bags for Grand Junction, Colorado to play in the 2021 NJCAA Division I Baseball World Series. Not only did they earn a spot in the tournament, but they earned the number one seed as well.

“I mean it felt unbelievable,” said freshman pitcher James Hicks. “I mean it felt unbelievable. It’s just all the hard work we put in this year, it’s just great to see it pay off in that way.”

That doesn’t come as much of a surprise, considering how dominant they’ve been all season long. The roughriders finished the regular season ranked third in the country with a 46-6 record.

“It still has not hit me yet,” said freshman infielder Josh Patrick. “I think it will once we get there. I think it will. Playing in the stadium, a lot of people, it’s gonna be loud and everything. It’ll probably hit me then.”

When it came to the post season, they defeated Jefferson College to claim the Region 16 championship. They followed that up by downing Eastern Oklahoma for the South Central District title.

“With the tough schedule we played non-conference-wise, as well as the district that we had to get through,” said head coach Travis Lallemand. “You know, and the three weeks of post-season baseball. These guys are battle-tested and they went out and did it really well this weekend.”

Now, they’re setting their sights on #10 Indian Hills, who they’ll face in the opening round in the world series on Saturday, May 29 at noon.