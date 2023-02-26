NEOSHO, Mo. — After taking game one 16-0 and two 15-3 of a double header on Saturday, against the Colby Community College Trojans, the Crowder College Roughriders was back on the field Sunday afternoon for another double header against the Trojans.

The Roughriders pulled out a close win in game one 6-4. In game two, the Roughriders pulled out a 10-3 victory against Colby and complete a four game sweep as well. Crowder got some momentum with some free runs from wild pitches. Then, a big three run homerun from Josh Livingston extend Crowders’ lead and they was able to pull away from the Trojans.

The Roughriders are on the road Tuesday, February 28 at Seminole State College for a double header at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.