Miami, OK — Crowder College and Northeastern Oklahoma A&M college women’s soccer team faced each other at NEO for conference play.

The lady roughriders score just seconds into the first half of the game to go up 1-0. NEO would answer back with a score of their own.

Crowder would score 4 more time to win the game 5-1.

The lady roughriders will be at home on Wednesday, August 31st to host Seminole State College at 2:00 pm.

The lady norse travel to Allen County Community College on Wednesday, August 31st at 2:00 pm.