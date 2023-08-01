NEOSHO, Mo. — Over at Crowder College, the women’s basketball program held a prospect camp for high school girls’ basketball players Tuesday afternoon.

This camp was the first-ever prospect camp put on by head coach Tina Wilson and her coaching staff. The camp had 11 players in total from the four state areas like Missouri, Arkansas, and Oklahoma.

These players had the opportunity to showcase their talents, ask questions, and tour the Crowder campus. This was also an opportunity for coach Wilson to evaluate some players that she normally doesn’t get the chance to during the season.

Maybe with the help of this camp, these players can become a future roughrider.

Coach Wilson explains what Crowder has to offer.

“Yes, Crowder’s a great place. You know, big schools aren’t for everybody. Little schools aren’t for everybody. I think Crowder is very family oriented. It’s a place where you’re not going to get lost in the crowd. You have a lot of great people on staff here, whether it be, you know, faculty, staff, administrators. They’re very willing to pour into the kid’s lives and help make a difference. And so I think it’s a great opportunity for kids that maybe don’t want the big atmosphere of a big school.”